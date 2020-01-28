Nextera Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,547% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.
Shares of NEP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,062. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.
Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.