NextCapital Advisers Inc. Invests $40.08 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 793,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,075,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.9% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.70% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 122,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.