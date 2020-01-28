NextCapital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 32.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

