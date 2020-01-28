NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $211,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 356,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,199,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,496,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

