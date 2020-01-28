NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $172,000 Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193,780 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $14,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

