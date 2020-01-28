NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $156,000 Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8,434.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.96. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

