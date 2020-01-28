NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

