NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,175 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXQ. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

PXQ stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

