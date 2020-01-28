New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 152.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $354.21 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $270.54 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

