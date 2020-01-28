New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,786 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ameren worth $27,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

