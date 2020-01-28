New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 130,415 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,415 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,941 shares of company stock valued at $987,623 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

