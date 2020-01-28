New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,326 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $28,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.