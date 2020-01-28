New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

NYSE:FLT opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $320.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

