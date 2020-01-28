New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,817 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,896 shares of company stock worth $9,893,285. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

