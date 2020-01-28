New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of New England Realty Associates stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $11.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

