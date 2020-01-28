Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.28.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.60. 2,450,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.