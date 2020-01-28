NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NESTLE S A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS.
NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.
NSRGY stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.
About NESTLE S A/S
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
