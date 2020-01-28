NCC Group (LON:NCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.64. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $579.32 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

