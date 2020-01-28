NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

