NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), 211,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 133,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

