NavCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $90,197.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003698 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00040323 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,216,157 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

