National Bank Financial Lowers Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) to Sector Perform Under Weight

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 52-week low of C$20.30 and a 52-week high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.45. The company had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter.

