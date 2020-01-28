National Bank Financial Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.69.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,677. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.37.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

