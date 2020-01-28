Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 40,000 Shares

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sebastian Evans purchased 63,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47).

On Monday, January 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 720 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$64.08 ($45.45).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sebastian Evans purchased 4,340 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$381.92 ($270.87).

On Monday, December 30th, Sebastian Evans purchased 47,377 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,169.18 ($2,956.86).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 1,236 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$107.53 ($76.26).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sebastian Evans purchased 28,204 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,425.54 ($1,720.24).

Shares of ASX:NCC remained flat at $A$1.06 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,812 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.04. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of A$1.18 ($0.83).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

