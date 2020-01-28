Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.
In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Mylan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mylan in the third quarter worth $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Mylan in the third quarter worth $55,384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mylan by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 786,999 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
