Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $247.78 Average PT from Analysts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,379,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.73. 114,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,449. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $242.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

