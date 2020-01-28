MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.80

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.80 and last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 5549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1,006.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 266,679 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MSA Safety by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in MSA Safety by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

