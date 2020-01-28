Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.07 and last traded at C$34.87, with a volume of 63411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.44.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

