Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 10,648,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,072,732. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.