Mooncoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 146.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00652894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,432,849,234 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

