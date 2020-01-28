Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $281.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $255.12 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

