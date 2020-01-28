Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 189.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $255.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.51. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $258.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

