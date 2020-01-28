Mongodb’s (MDB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,016 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $252,120.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

