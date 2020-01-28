Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $163.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 889,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,232. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 360,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

