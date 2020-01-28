Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

