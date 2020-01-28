Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.81. 128,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.