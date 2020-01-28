Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 12,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.