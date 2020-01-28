Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 777,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

