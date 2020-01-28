Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $52,621,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,798. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

