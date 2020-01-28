Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $210.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

