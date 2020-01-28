Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and traded as high as $18.05. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 415,810 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$17.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

