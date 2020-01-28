Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 552,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,672. The firm has a market cap of $529.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the third quarter worth about $3,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mobileiron by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

