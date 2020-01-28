MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.65

Shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 5194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.56.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

