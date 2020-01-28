MinexCoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $229,946.00 and $39,978.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002968 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,529,130 coins and its circulating supply is 6,145,235 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

