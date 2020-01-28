Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 66,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33.

About Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

