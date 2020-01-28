Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $180.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. 5,885,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

