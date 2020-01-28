MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 10,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

