MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.01

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGEE. ValuEngine lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.33.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

