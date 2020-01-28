M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,833,055 HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,833,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,826,000. HUTCHISON CHINA/S accounts for about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 94,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.78. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.