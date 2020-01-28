M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 177,196 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.